Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 23 March

Tuesday 23 March, 4.55pm
Rings Of Jupiter
Capt. Grider
Pharaohs City
Mickey T
Successful Zip
Baduke
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.
Timeform on Otis Otis Otis
#3 Pharaoh's City - Parx R1 (16:55)
Pharaoh's City hasn't been seen for over three months, but layoffs are rarely an issue with horses from his barn and he should put up a bold show. Baduke takes a steep drop in grade in this race and is the pick of the opposition, while Rings Of Jupiter heads up the remainder.
#5 Otis Otis Otis - Parx R3 (17:49)
Claimed following his most recent outing, Otis Otis Otis has been performing with credit throughout the current Parx meet and has to be considered on first start for his new trainer. Jump Shot is likely to be on the premises as well, while Louie's Wish is another who requires a second look.
Mr Doda was clearly out of his depth when well held in Grade 3 company last time but has an excellent chance at the weights now back at a realistic level. Stretch The Truth comes here in a very good vein of form and appeals most of the rest, while Hangar One is another to factor in.
