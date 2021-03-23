To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 23 March

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

"...has to be considered on first start for his new trainer..."

Timeform on Otis Otis Otis

#3 Pharaoh's City - Parx R1 (16:55)

Pharaoh's City hasn't been seen for over three months, but layoffs are rarely an issue with horses from his barn and he should put up a bold show. Baduke takes a steep drop in grade in this race and is the pick of the opposition, while Rings Of Jupiter heads up the remainder.

#5 Otis Otis Otis - Parx R3 (17:49)

Claimed following his most recent outing, Otis Otis Otis has been performing with credit throughout the current Parx meet and has to be considered on first start for his new trainer. Jump Shot is likely to be on the premises as well, while Louie's Wish is another who requires a second look.

#1 Mr Doda - Parx R5 (19:10)

Mr Doda was clearly out of his depth when well held in Grade 3 company last time but has an excellent chance at the weights now back at a realistic level. Stretch The Truth comes here in a very good vein of form and appeals most of the rest, while Hangar One is another to factor in.

Recommended bets

#3 Pharaoh’s City – Parx R1 (16:55)
#5 Otis Otis Otis – Parx R3 (17:49)
#1 Mr Doda – Parx R5 (19:10)

Parx (US) 23rd Mar (R1 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 23 March, 4.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rings Of Jupiter
Capt. Grider
Pharaohs City
Mickey T
Successful Zip
Baduke
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Parx (US) 23rd Mar (R3 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 23 March, 5.49pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Audience Of One
Louies Wish
Boston Light
The Minit I See U
Jump Shot
Otis Otis Otis
A Js Way
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Parx (US) 23rd Mar (R6 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 23 March, 7.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mr. Doda
Explain
Vinny Dream
Saponara
Spirit Wolf
Stretch The Truth
Iron Lad
Hangar One
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles