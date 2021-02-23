To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 23 February

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday...

"...has strong claims now she drops back to a more suitable level..."

Timeform on Four Seasons Girl

#7 Penance - Parx R2 (17:52)

Penance returned from a 79-day layoff to finish a good third last time and has an excellent chance of adding to her ten career wins in this claiming contest. Galileo's Affair comes here in a very good vein of form and is taken to get second, while Izzadora Bella is another to take into account.

#8 Four Seasons Girl - Parx R5 (19:13)

Four Seasons Girl hasn't cut much ice in stronger races than this on her last couple of starts but has strong claims now she drops back to a more suitable level. Carmeltini hails from a yard that has been in good order for some time now and can come out best of the remainder. Running Girl also requires a closer look.

#8 Won the Case - Parx R6 (19:40)

Won the Case came out narrowly on top here a couple of weeks ago and should go well again in this slightly stronger event. Diamond Setter is dropping sharply in grade and is also likely to be in the mix, while Tactical Pursuit has recently changed barns and deserves some consideration as well.

Recommended bets

#7 Penance – Parx R2 (17:52)
#8 Four Seasons Girl – Parx R5 (19:13)
#8 Won the Case – Parx R6 (19:40)

Parx (US) 23rd Feb (R2 1m1f Claim)

Tuesday 23 February, 5.52pm

Towson
Party In The Sand
Galileos Affair
Izzadora Bella
What About Tonight
Lolanita
Penance
Parx (US) 23rd Feb (R5 7f Claim)

Tuesday 23 February, 7.13pm

Carmeltini
Pasatime
Madelyns Dancer
Iam A Unicorn
Taylors Belle
Wises Landing
Better Begin
Four Seasons Girl
Dona Camile
Running Girl
Parx (US) 23rd Feb (R6 1m1f Claim)

Tuesday 23 February, 7.40pm

Drummer Don
Flat Bill
Synergized
Luxury Suite
Diamond Setter
Zitman
Tactical Pursuit
Won The Case
