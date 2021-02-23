Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 23 February

Parx (US) 23rd Feb (R2 1m1f Claim)Show Hide
Tuesday 23 February, 5.52pm
|Towson
|Party In The Sand
|Galileos Affair
|Izzadora Bella
|What About Tonight
|Lolanita
|Penance
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday...
"...has strong claims now she drops back to a more suitable level..."
Timeform on Four Seasons Girl
Penance returned from a 79-day layoff to finish a good third last time and has an excellent chance of adding to her ten career wins in this claiming contest. Galileo's Affair comes here in a very good vein of form and is taken to get second, while Izzadora Bella is another to take into account.
#8 Four Seasons Girl - Parx R5 (19:13)
Four Seasons Girl hasn't cut much ice in stronger races than this on her last couple of starts but has strong claims now she drops back to a more suitable level. Carmeltini hails from a yard that has been in good order for some time now and can come out best of the remainder. Running Girl also requires a closer look.
#8 Won the Case - Parx R6 (19:40)
Won the Case came out narrowly on top here a couple of weeks ago and should go well again in this slightly stronger event. Diamond Setter is dropping sharply in grade and is also likely to be in the mix, while Tactical Pursuit has recently changed barns and deserves some consideration as well.
You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify.
#7 Penance – Parx R2 (17:52)
#8 Four Seasons Girl – Parx R5 (19:13)
#8 Won the Case – Parx R6 (19:40)
