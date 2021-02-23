To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 23 February

South Africa
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at the Vaal on Tuesday...

"...she seems sure to launch another bold bid..."

Timeform on Mind Reader

#5 Mind Reader - Vaal R4 (12:05 GMT)

Mind Reader's last two wins have come over this course and distance and she put up an excellent effort when narrowly denied back at this venue last time. That was arguably a career-best effort and she seems sure to launch another bold bid. See You Tyger could be the main threat.

#7 Nordic Rebel - Vaal R7 (13:55 GMT)

Nordic Rebel has notched seven wins at this track during his career and took a step back in the right direction when third over slightly further here last month. This trip will pose no problem and he looks the one to beat in this field. In Cahoots finished in front of the selection last time and looks the biggest danger once more.

#3 Bold Jazz - Vaal R8 (14:35 GMT)

Bold Jazz won back-to-back handicaps over course and distance last year and bettered that form when finishing second in a minor event last time. There is plenty to like about his chances back in a handicap at a course he clearly goes well at. Last-time-out winner Greek Fire looks an obvious danger.

Vaal (RSA) 23rd Feb (R4 1000m Hcap)

Tuesday 23 February, 12.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
All Of Me
Freedom Seeker
Southern Charm
Ulla
Mind Reader
Towards The Sun
See You Tyger
Roksolana
Vaal (RSA) 23rd Feb (R7 1400m Hcap)

Tuesday 23 February, 1.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Seven Patriots
Full Mast
Putontheredlight
Captain Aldo
In Cahoots
Johnny Hero
Nordic Rebel
Singfonico
Vaal (RSA) 23rd Feb (R8 1400m Hcap)

Tuesday 23 February, 2.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Against The Grain
Rock Of Africa
Bold Jazz
Stormy Winter
Trend Master
Kings Archer
Oscar Wilde
Whipping Boy
Starflash
Great Warrior
Ice Lord
Greek Fire
Stop For Nothing
Psycho King
