Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 23 February

Vaal (RSA) 23rd Feb (R4 1000m Hcap)
|All Of Me
|Freedom Seeker
|Southern Charm
|Ulla
|Mind Reader
|Towards The Sun
|See You Tyger
|Roksolana
Timeform select the three best bets at the Vaal on Tuesday...
"...she seems sure to launch another bold bid..."
Timeform on Mind Reader
#5 Mind Reader - Vaal R4 (12:05 GMT)
Mind Reader's last two wins have come over this course and distance and she put up an excellent effort when narrowly denied back at this venue last time. That was arguably a career-best effort and she seems sure to launch another bold bid. See You Tyger could be the main threat.
#7 Nordic Rebel - Vaal R7 (13:55 GMT)
Nordic Rebel has notched seven wins at this track during his career and took a step back in the right direction when third over slightly further here last month. This trip will pose no problem and he looks the one to beat in this field. In Cahoots finished in front of the selection last time and looks the biggest danger once more.
#3 Bold Jazz - Vaal R8 (14:35 GMT)
Bold Jazz won back-to-back handicaps over course and distance last year and bettered that form when finishing second in a minor event last time. There is plenty to like about his chances back in a handicap at a course he clearly goes well at. Last-time-out winner Greek Fire looks an obvious danger.
