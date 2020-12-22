Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 22 December

#6 Marvalous Mike - Parx R1 (17:25 GMT)

Marvalous Mike made a bold bid to open his account when second over six furlongs at this track last time, sticking to his task well to be beaten just three quarters of a length. That form puts him right in the mix in this line-up, so he rates a big player as he seeks a first win at the fifth attempt. Downtown Doc Brown is feared most ahead of Mr Gazzo.

#7 Aced - Parx R5 (19:13 GMT)

Aced shaped better than the bare result when second in a similar event at this course last time, doing well to be beaten only three and a quarter lengths after a slow start. He's a solid operator at this sort of level and this looks a good opportunity for him to gain a deserved success. Call Me Daddy and Lucky Jaime head the list of dangers.

#7 Empty Tomb - Parx R9 (21:01 GMT)

Empty Tomb has been beaten in some strong races since recording his last win at Belmont in September, shaping as if still in good form. He is back in calmer waters here and should take plenty of beating if running up to his best. Whistling Birds and Dr Blarney are a couple of others who might have a say in proceedings.

