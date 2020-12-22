Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 22 December

#1 She's A Cracker - Vaal R4 (12:30 GMT)

She's A Cracker took a big step forward when third at this course last time, keeping on well to be beaten less than a length. That form comfortably sets the standard in ths line-up, and, with further improvement not out of the question, she is a confident selection to get off the mark at the fourth attempt. Rizzoli and Immaculate can battle it out for the minor honours.

#10 Tartan Dancer - Vaal R6 (13:30 GMT)

Tartan Dancer was beaten just a length and a quarter in a similar event here seven days ago, so there is an obvious case to be made for her from the same mark if arriving in the same sort of form. In The Game and Latin Opus could be the ones to give the selection most to think about.

#7 Desert Pride - Vaal R7 (14:00 GMT)

Desert Pride has won her last two starts, including an impressive success on her handicap debut over this course and distance 12 days ago. She remains open to more improvement and is fancied to defy a rise in the weights to complete the hat-trick. Decadent Lady and Flaming Duchess head the list of dangers.

