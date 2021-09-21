Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 21 September

Nico Bree N Teej (Parx R1, 17:55 BST) has a decent chance on today's terms and could well get away with an easy lead in this low-level claiming contest. American Roma is less up against it on this occasion and is taken to get second, while American Roma makes up the three.

Verrazano Vittoria (Parx R2, 18:22 BST) bounced back to form with a good third in a stronger race than this last time and has an excellent chance at the weights. Tiz A Date is also likely to be thereabouts, She'smyrisenstar is another that requires scrutiny.

Uncle Ernie (Parx R6, 20:10 BST) is still open to plenty of progression with just three races under his belt and can take what isn't a particularly strong allowance contest. Meet Me At Mundis won't lack for any assistance from the saddle and looks second best, while the selection's stable companion Just A Thought is another to consider.

