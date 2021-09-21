To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 21 September

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday...

"...still open to plenty of progression with just three races under his belt..."

Timeform on Uncle Ernie

Nico Bree N Teej (Parx R1, 17:55 BST) has a decent chance on today's terms and could well get away with an easy lead in this low-level claiming contest. American Roma is less up against it on this occasion and is taken to get second, while American Roma makes up the three.

Verrazano Vittoria (Parx R2, 18:22 BST) bounced back to form with a good third in a stronger race than this last time and has an excellent chance at the weights. Tiz A Date is also likely to be thereabouts, She'smyrisenstar is another that requires scrutiny.

Uncle Ernie (Parx R6, 20:10 BST) is still open to plenty of progression with just three races under his belt and can take what isn't a particularly strong allowance contest. Meet Me At Mundis won't lack for any assistance from the saddle and looks second best, while the selection's stable companion Just A Thought is another to consider.

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Philadelphia (US) 21st Sep (R6 6f Allw)

Show Hide

Tuesday 21 September, 8.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dollarization
Danzafied
Eleazar
Uncle Ernie
Just A Thought
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips