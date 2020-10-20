Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 20 October

#4 Deficit Hawk - Finger Lakes R1 (18:10 BST)

Deficit Hawk comes into this low-level claimer in a very good vein of form and looks to have a leading chance. Rico Capote has paid his way at this venue before and is another that seems sure to go well. Frosty the Dragon also requires consideration.

#4 Wrongsideofhistory - Finger Lakes R4 (19:31 BST)

Wrongsideofhistory has shown enough in four starts to date to suggest she's up to winning a small race, and today's drop down to a maiden claimer from special weight company should be enough to see her get off the mark. Pippi is quite exposed now but may be the one for the forecast.

#5 Colormepazzi - Finger Lakes R7 (20:52 BST)

Colormepazzi has a decent chance on today's terms and sets a good standard. The selection does have a 247-day layoff to overcome but that's rarely an issue with this barn's runners. Therisastormbrewin was clear of the rest last time and ought to go close as well, while Odin's Steed is also likely to be in the mix.

