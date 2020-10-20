To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 20 October

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Finger Lakes on Tuesday...

"...has a decent chance on today’s terms and sets a good standard..."

Timeform on Colormepazzi

#4 Deficit Hawk - Finger Lakes R1 (18:10 BST)

Deficit Hawk comes into this low-level claimer in a very good vein of form and looks to have a leading chance. Rico Capote has paid his way at this venue before and is another that seems sure to go well. Frosty the Dragon also requires consideration.

#4 Wrongsideofhistory - Finger Lakes R4 (19:31 BST)

Wrongsideofhistory has shown enough in four starts to date to suggest she's up to winning a small race, and today's drop down to a maiden claimer from special weight company should be enough to see her get off the mark. Pippi is quite exposed now but may be the one for the forecast.

#5 Colormepazzi - Finger Lakes R7 (20:52 BST)

Colormepazzi has a decent chance on today's terms and sets a good standard. The selection does have a 247-day layoff to overcome but that's rarely an issue with this barn's runners. Therisastormbrewin was clear of the rest last time and ought to go close as well, while Odin's Steed is also likely to be in the mix.

Recommended bets

#4 Deficit Hawk – Finger Lakes R1 (18:10 BST)
#4 Wrongsideofhistory – Finger Lakes R4 (19:31 BST)
#5 Colormepazzi – Finger Lakes R7 (20:52 BST)

