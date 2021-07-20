Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 20 July

#1 Lorden's Love - Parx R5 (19:43)

Lorden's Love was claimed following a runaway success over C&D last time and will take plenty of stopping if in the same sort of form for new connections. Tokyo is a contender as well, while Sugar Streak also commands consideration.

#5 Hard Count - Parx R6 (20:10)

Hard Count hasn't been cutting much ice in New York of late but now ships into the calmer waters of Parx. He looks to have decent claims on the class-drop. Stonegate is out again quickly after running his best race yet last time and is next on the list, while Rated Special can't be left out of calculations either.

#4 Sevier - Parx R8 (21:04)

Sevier has been in fine form so far this year, winning 4 of his 5 starts, and has an excellent chance to carry on that streak in this starter allowance contest. Getoffmyback looks the likeliest runner-up, while Regal Quality makes up the trio to concentrate on.

