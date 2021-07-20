To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 20 July

US racing
Timeform focus on the action at Parx

Timeform pick out the three best bets from Parx on Tuesday.

"...will take plenty of stopping if in the same sort of form for new connections..."

Timeform on Lorden's Love

#1 Lorden's Love - Parx R5 (19:43)

Lorden's Love was claimed following a runaway success over C&D last time and will take plenty of stopping if in the same sort of form for new connections. Tokyo is a contender as well, while Sugar Streak also commands consideration.

#5 Hard Count - Parx R6 (20:10)

Hard Count hasn't been cutting much ice in New York of late but now ships into the calmer waters of Parx. He looks to have decent claims on the class-drop. Stonegate is out again quickly after running his best race yet last time and is next on the list, while Rated Special can't be left out of calculations either.

#4 Sevier - Parx R8 (21:04)

Sevier has been in fine form so far this year, winning 4 of his 5 starts, and has an excellent chance to carry on that streak in this starter allowance contest. Getoffmyback looks the likeliest runner-up, while Regal Quality makes up the trio to concentrate on.

Recommended bets

#1 Lorden’s Love – Parx R5 (19:43)
#5 Hard Count – Parx R6 (20:10)
#4 Sevier – Parx R8 (21:04)

