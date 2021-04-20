Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 20 April

Philadelphia (US) 20th Apr (R2 1m Claim)Show Hide
Tuesday 20 April, 6.22pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pasatime
|Running Girl
|Connoisseur
|Carmeltini
|Mineshaft Magic
|Ragazza Carina
|Better Begin
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform provide the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.
"She should be up to winning this even if she’s not quite as good as she once was..."
Timeform on Always Talking
#4 Carmeltini - Parx R2 (18:22)
A good second over C&D last time, Carmeltini must have a good chance on these terms and looks the one they have to beat. Running Girl is of interest on stable debut and is up there on the shortlist too, while Connoisseur also requires a second look.
Claimed by high-percentage operator Daniel Velzaquez after finishing runner-up here last time, Printer is a big player on stable debut and should make a bold show. Algorix is in decent nick at present and is likely to be in the mix too, while Arrivederci is another that comes into the reckoning.
#2 Always Talking - Parx R6 (20:10)
Always Talking - another Velazquez trainee - was well beaten last time but is now dropped markedly in grade in search of a tenth career success. She should be up to winning this even if she's not quite as good as she once was. Atlantic Avenue is likely to be building up to full fitness and could well emerge as best of the remainder.
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Tuesday 20 April, 6.22pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pasatime
|Running Girl
|Connoisseur
|Carmeltini
|Mineshaft Magic
|Ragazza Carina
|Better Begin
Tuesday 20 April, 6.49pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bankers Island
|Eden Ridge
|Algorix
|Rings Of Jupiter
|Printer
|Arrivederci
|Blinding
Tuesday 20 April, 8.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wildly Good Lookin
|Bayleaf
|Always Talking
|Morissette
|Rochela
|Knock Out Kid
|Atlantic Avenue
|Im Thirsty