Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 20 April

#4 Carmeltini - Parx R2 (18:22)

A good second over C&D last time, Carmeltini must have a good chance on these terms and looks the one they have to beat. Running Girl is of interest on stable debut and is up there on the shortlist too, while Connoisseur also requires a second look.

#5 Printer - Parx R3 (18:49)

Claimed by high-percentage operator Daniel Velzaquez after finishing runner-up here last time, Printer is a big player on stable debut and should make a bold show. Algorix is in decent nick at present and is likely to be in the mix too, while Arrivederci is another that comes into the reckoning.

#2 Always Talking - Parx R6 (20:10)

Always Talking - another Velazquez trainee - was well beaten last time but is now dropped markedly in grade in search of a tenth career success. She should be up to winning this even if she's not quite as good as she once was. Atlantic Avenue is likely to be building up to full fitness and could well emerge as best of the remainder.

