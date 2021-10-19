Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 19 October

#8 Sweet Samurai - Parx R2 (18:22)

Sweet Samurai arrives here in a very good vein of form and is taken to go one better than when runner-up on her last two starts. B B's Rocket is weighted to go well and could well come out best of the rest, while Superhelpful also requires a closer look.

#1 Peyton Elizabeth - Parx R5 (19:43)

Peyton Elizabeth reappears quickly after running a career best when winning by six lengths here last week and is the taken to bring up the hat-trick. Tilsa enters calculations on strike rate here alone and is also considered, while Quasar makes up the three.

#6 Golani Brigade - Finger Lakes R8 (21:33)

Golani Brigade was a good winner at Belmont last time must have a decent chance of following up shipping into Finger Lakes. Banyan Breeze has a superb record at this venue and is likely to go close too, while Lettercarrierhenry can follow the first two home.

