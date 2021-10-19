To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 19 October

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Parx and Finger Lakes on Tuesday.

"...is taken to go one better than when runner-up on her last two starts..."

Timeform on Sweet Samurai

#8 Sweet Samurai - Parx R2 (18:22)

Sweet Samurai arrives here in a very good vein of form and is taken to go one better than when runner-up on her last two starts. B B's Rocket is weighted to go well and could well come out best of the rest, while Superhelpful also requires a closer look.

#1 Peyton Elizabeth - Parx R5 (19:43)

Peyton Elizabeth reappears quickly after running a career best when winning by six lengths here last week and is the taken to bring up the hat-trick. Tilsa enters calculations on strike rate here alone and is also considered, while Quasar makes up the three.

#6 Golani Brigade - Finger Lakes R8 (21:33)

Golani Brigade was a good winner at Belmont last time must have a decent chance of following up shipping into Finger Lakes. Banyan Breeze has a superb record at this venue and is likely to go close too, while Lettercarrierhenry can follow the first two home.

