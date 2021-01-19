Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 19 January
Timeform pick out three horses worth backing at Parx on Tuesday...
"...should put up another bold showing in a contest that looks weaker than that one..."
Timeform on Your Awesome Boss
#6 Little Harbour - Parx R2 (17:52)
Little Harbour is of major interest going first-off-the-claim for the Kathleen Demasi barn in this $16k contest. The booking of jockey Mychel Sanchez also takes the eye, this trainer/jockey combination having done well in the last year or so. Court Sky and Sailor Again are others to consider.
#1 Your Awesome Boss - Parx R3 (18:19)
Your Awesome Boss was a good third over this C&D last time and should put up another bold showing in a contest that looks weaker than that one. Inspiring Justice scored by a wide margin last time and is likely to be in the mix too. West Fork shouldn't be ruled out either.
And Seek has been runner-up on his last two starts and looks to have strong claims of going one better this time around. With little pace on paper, the selection should get a good pitch from the inside stall. Perfect Daydream is a contender too, while Shooger Ray Too is another who is entitled to consideration.
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
#6 Little Harbour – Parx R2 (17:52)
#1 Your Awesome Boss – Parx R3 (18:19)
#1 And Seek – Parx R5 (19:13)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.