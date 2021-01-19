Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 19 January

#6 Little Harbour - Parx R2 (17:52)

Little Harbour is of major interest going first-off-the-claim for the Kathleen Demasi barn in this $16k contest. The booking of jockey Mychel Sanchez also takes the eye, this trainer/jockey combination having done well in the last year or so. Court Sky and Sailor Again are others to consider.

#1 Your Awesome Boss - Parx R3 (18:19)

Your Awesome Boss was a good third over this C&D last time and should put up another bold showing in a contest that looks weaker than that one. Inspiring Justice scored by a wide margin last time and is likely to be in the mix too. West Fork shouldn't be ruled out either.

#1 And Seek - Parx R5 (19:13)

And Seek has been runner-up on his last two starts and looks to have strong claims of going one better this time around. With little pace on paper, the selection should get a good pitch from the inside stall. Perfect Daydream is a contender too, while Shooger Ray Too is another who is entitled to consideration.

