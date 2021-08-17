Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 17 August

#5 Bearakontie - Penn National R2 (23:27)

Bearakontie has been in fine form on dirt and makes plenty of appeal as she switches to turf. Dancingwithpaynter is in decent nick at present and could well emerge as best of the remainder, while Princess Brie can't be left out of calculations either.

#6 True Heiress - Penn National R3 (23:54)

True Heiress was runner-up here last time and looks a big player if able to replicate that form. La Purissima is less up against it on this occasion and is likely to be thereabouts as well, while Tarafirma also commands a closer look.

#2 Miracles Sunshine - Penn National R6 (01:16)

Placed on her last 3 outings, Miracles Sunshine has an excellent chance at the weights and looks to have a leading chance of claiming a first career win. Meemoo is the pick of the remainder, while Paolla Kisses also makes the shortlist.

