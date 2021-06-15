To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 15 June

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform provide the best bets at Parx and Penn National at Tuesday...

"...ran well to finish second on her first dirt start last time..."

Timeform on Hurricane Amigo

#3 Fortheluvofbourbon - Parx R6 (20:10 BST)

Fortheluvofbourbon returned from a break to finish third last time looks the clear pick at the weights in this similar contest. La Waun has been in really good form and could chase the selection home, while Shanghai Superfly also merits respect.

#7 Call Wil - Penn National R2 (23:27 BST)

Call Wil has been below form on dirt on her last few starts but should be more at home back on turf in this 5f claiming contest. Boppin Anda Weavin has less on plate here than in last race and can come out best of the remainder, while Golden Emperor also demands close inspection.

#6 Hurricane Amigo - Penn National R8 (02:10 BST)

Hurricane Amigo ran well to finish second on her first dirt start last time and a repeat of that ought to be enough in this weak race. Dulverton did well to finish so far clear of the rest last time and should go close too, while Royal's Invasion commands a second look as well.

