Today's Racing News: Cash for Queen at Carlisle in Cumberland Plate

14:45 Salisbury - Dashing Rodger 17/2 into 5/1 (Sbk)

16:05 Carlisle - Colony Queen 13.35 into 5.5 (Exc)

16:20 Worcester - Top Man 20.0 into 8.8 (Exc)

18:50 Bath - Little Jessture 40/1 into 16/1 (Sbk)

The market say's no!

20:50 Bath - Love Of Zoffany 13/8 OUT 2/1

16:05 Carlisle - Tricorn 9/4 OUT 16/5

Mark your Wednesday card

Worcester host a seven-race card in honour of Liam Treadwell, featuring the 16:20 0-130 Class 3 Handicap Hurdle. Pagero 4/1 could easily have more to offer back up in trip off a handicap mark of 125.

Over at Carlisle Colony Queen has been the gamble of the race 14/1 into 4/1 in the 16:05 Cumberland Plate Handicap on the back of a career-best effort at Beverley on seasonal return. She could go off favourite as market leader Tricorn continues to drift.

Over in Ireland Naas have a competitive looking feature at 18:30 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Naas Oaks Trial in which 13 will put their Irish Oaks credentials on the line and look to follow in the footsteps of last years winner Even So and do the double.

High Heels 4/1 is uneasy, but head's the market. Connections' pre-race comments suggest they are unsure which is her optimum trip, and one of interest could be Woodland Garden 22/1. She looks the fourth string on jockey bookings for Aidan O'Brien, but we all know that means nothing these days and is a sister to Sussex Stakes winner The Gurkha.

Timeform out to grab Wednesday wedge

Timeform continues to bring you the winners day after day and today, head to Salisbury for their excellent seven-race card meeting.

Race of the day

Excellent action all over the shop, but today we head to Kempton to claim some cash in the 19:40 Unibet New Instant Roulette Handicap over 1m.

No. 2 (5) Bonneval SBK 7/5 EXC 2.68 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 78

Bonneval quite rightly heads the market here, given his unexposed profile after just four starts. He was a big eye-catcher on his latest start over course and distance when doing the best of those from off the pace to make up considerable ground and clock a useful final three-furlong time figure.

There was plenty of money around for him before the off on that occasion, and he screamed potential improver, so the handicapper may have taken a chance giving him just a two-pounds rise.

He faces a different task here, giving away to some progressive three-year-old's, so he will need to improve, but he gets my vote.

No. 8 (3) One Over Par SBK 11/1 EXC 14 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 77

One of those three-year-old's is One Over Par for James Tate, who takes a step up in trip after chasing home two 90 rated horses at Wolverhampton last time.

He needs to prove his stamina and take a step forward to be involved, but his form on the all-weather warrants him respect under these conditions.

No. 1 (4) Flaming Spear (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Dean Ivory

Jockey: Sophie Ralston

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 81

The biggest danger to the favourite may come from the well-handicapped Flaming Spear, who has been working his way back to form at this venue on his last two starts.

His last victory came here in a Listed contest when rated 109, and although a far cry away from those 2018 days, the step up to 1m could play to his strengths granted a strong pace.

He shouldn't be underestimated, and those who like an each-way flutter may find his price attractive for all he is vulnerable to an improver.

Rhys Williams struck with a 20/1 winner yesterday

Our daily tipster was on the money yesterday with his sole selection and today, hopes to claim more cash.

Stat of the day

Trainer William Haggas operates at a 24% strike rate at Salisbury and today has two runners. 14:45 Johan, 15:20 Kolisi.

No dance for Ballet in Saturday's Irish Derby but High Definition ready to prove his worth?

Bolshoi Ballet has been confirmed a no-go for Saturday's Irish Derby by trainer Aidan O'Brien. The colt suffered a hind leg injury during the English Derby in which the favourite could only manage seventh.

"Once we get him back up to full work, which will probably be early to middle of next week, then we can start looking."

Instead, stablemate High Definition 7/4 will lead the line and is your current market leader. English Derby second and third Mojo Star 7/2 and Hurricane Lane 9/2 sit prominent in the betting, with the latter arguably a rather large price compared to the favourite who he beat in the York Dante by two lengths.

Aidan O'Brien will bid for a whopping 15th win in the race, and there are currently 17 entries for Saturday's classic.

With an average field size in the last ten years of eight-point seven, the current market could be an opportunity to steal some value.

Final Word

It's been a slow start to the week, but things start kicking on from tomorrow. Thursday racing is starting to feel like the weekend has come early, and from that point on, I feel I earn most of my punting cash.

It's probably is the same for most as the quality starts to filter through, and I genuinely feel there is a case to be made for less racing Monday through to Wednesday.

The racing calendar is obviously something I think we all hope will be looked at in the near future. It's hard to believe that many courses are making money Monday to Wednesday when most people are at work, and statistically, people are more likely to have a day off to go racing towards the latter part of the week.

I am glad I am not in charge. Those with the holy power over racing have a right job to keep everyone happy.

