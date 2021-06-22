To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Salisbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Salisbury on Wednesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Salisbury on Wednesday...

"...he is fancied to defy a 6 lb higher mark and can make it four wins in a row..."

Timeform on Lord Protector

May Remain - 13:35 Salisbury

May Remain shaped better than the bare result when fifth on his latest outing at Sandown, doing well to be beaten less than three lengths given how much trouble he met in the straight. This is a weaker race and there is no doubt he has the form to be a player on his best day. After all, he is now 1 lb lower in the weights than when recording his last victory, so this looks an ideal opportunity for him to regain the winning thread.

Kolisi - 15:20 Salisbury

Kolisi stepped up on his debut when filling the runner-up spot at Nottingham last time, staying on well to be beaten just a neck. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and the small 'p' attached to his rating denotes that he remains open to more improvement. He is certainly worth another try over this longer trip and rates a confident selection to open his account at the third attempt for William Haggas.

Lord Protector - 15:55 Salisbury

Lord Protector is unbeaten in three starts to date and showed useful form when making a winning handicap debut at this venue six weeks ago. He was allowed his own way out in front and kept finding when challenged inside the final furlong, ultimately landing the spoils by half a length. He remains with potential now stepping up to a mile and a half, so he is fancied to defy a 6 lb higher mark and can make it four wins in a row.


Smart Stat

LORD PROTECTOR - 15:55 Salisbury
2 - Ralph Beckett's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back May Remain @ 6.411/2 in the 13:35 at Salisbury
Back Kolisi @ [] in the 15:20 at Salisbury
Back Lord Protector @ 2.0421/20 in the 15:55 at Salisbury

