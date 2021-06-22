- Trainer: George Baker
- Jockey: Adam Kirby
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 76
Salisbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform select the three best bets at Salisbury on Wednesday...
"...he is fancied to defy a 6 lb higher mark and can make it four wins in a row..."
Timeform on Lord Protector
May Remain shaped better than the bare result when fifth on his latest outing at Sandown, doing well to be beaten less than three lengths given how much trouble he met in the straight. This is a weaker race and there is no doubt he has the form to be a player on his best day. After all, he is now 1 lb lower in the weights than when recording his last victory, so this looks an ideal opportunity for him to regain the winning thread.
Kolisi stepped up on his debut when filling the runner-up spot at Nottingham last time, staying on well to be beaten just a neck. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and the small 'p' attached to his rating denotes that he remains open to more improvement. He is certainly worth another try over this longer trip and rates a confident selection to open his account at the third attempt for William Haggas.
Lord Protector - 15:55 Salisbury
Lord Protector is unbeaten in three starts to date and showed useful form when making a winning handicap debut at this venue six weeks ago. He was allowed his own way out in front and kept finding when challenged inside the final furlong, ultimately landing the spoils by half a length. He remains with potential now stepping up to a mile and a half, so he is fancied to defy a 6 lb higher mark and can make it four wins in a row.
Smart Stat
LORD PROTECTOR - 15:55 Salisbury
2 - Ralph Beckett's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Salisbury 23rd Jun (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 23 June, 1.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Seneca Chief
|Stake Acclaim
|Boom The Groom
|May Remain
|Just Glamorous
|Dark Shot
|Pettochside
|Kick On Kick On
|The Daley Express
|Firenze Rosa
Salisbury 23rd Jun (1m2f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 23 June, 3.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Khaiz
|Kolisi
|Golden Crusader
|Mowaleda
|Mr Sensible
|Marching Army
|Loving Kiss
|Joy Coast
|Daany
|Pirouette Queen
Salisbury 23rd Jun (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 23 June, 3.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lord Protector
|Bandinelli
|Pleasant Man
|Love Is Golden
|No Recollection
|Zuraig
|Alpine Stroll