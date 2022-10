Two very well supported horses on the AW

A debut not to be missed in the 19:00

A return to winning ways anticipated in the 20:00

Today's first of two most backed selections is Coppice who runs in the 19:00 Fillies' Novice Stakes at Kempton. Having opened up at 5/2, John Gosden's horse is now the clear favourite at 7/5.

Although this will be Coppice's debut, there's no questioning that the two-year-old is beautifully bred, and John Gosden has a great record with two-year-old's first time out.

No. 3 (2) Coppice SBK 1/1 EXC 2.16 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

The market has spoken and she is expected to have a solid run on debut this evening.

Her main market rival is slightly more experienced, as Hey Lyla 3.55/2 has had three runs to date. Despite yet to lose her maiden tag, Mark Johnston's two-year-old has finished second on her last two runs over today's distance at Southwell and Newmarket.

The surface has proven to suit her, but Betfair punters believe Cappice will have too much for her tonight.

Coppice to win 19:00 Kempton 2.40

The next horse which has come in for plenty of support is Aphelios in the 20:00 Handicap at Kempton. Having opened up at 4/1, Michael Appleby's horse is now the 5/2 favourite.

Despite being more used to finishing second after five runs (2-2-1-2-2-2), Betfair punters believe there's a perfectly good opportunity tonight to double his winning tally.

No. 4 (6) Aphelios SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 84

It was clear that Aphelios was no match for the winner last time out at Ascot, but that was in a Class 2 sprint and the return to this lower level should suit.

Aphelios will have to be wary of Beyond Equal 5.59/2, who has also come in for support this morning and is the main market rival.

Although recent runs have been nothing to shout about, the seven-year-old won over course and distance off a 6lb higher mark last November, and the return to the scene could spark improvement.

However, the Betfair punters have spoken and believe Aphelios will prove too strong in this field and return to winning ways.