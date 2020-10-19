Today's Horse Racing Tips: Viaduct can go in again at Windsor

You can expect more from Viaduct today

Back Viaduct @ 11/4 in the 15:00 Windsor

On his seasonal debut after being gelded, Martyn Meade's Viaduct stepped up to a mile in handicap company for the first time and put in a career best effort.

He won convincingly with a dominant display at Bath and that success was even more impressive when you consider that the low-mileage three-year-old had been on the sidelines for 284 days. He showed a smart turn of foot that day and is entitled to take a big step forward in terms of fitness. Despite the handicapper rising him 7lbs for that success, I think he looks set to go well again today and with Oisin Murphy retaining the ride, I think he is capable of making it back-to-back wins.

No. 3 (5) Viaduct SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Martyn Meade

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 85

It's a competitive heat and Sacre Bleu will be close again after finishing second on his last two starts but the other one I like to fill a place in the race is Barossa Red. You can make excuses for his latest run, when he was having his first start for Daniel and Claire Kubler and he should be suited by the soft/heavy ground he will encounter today.

The Rosstafarian is stepping up in class but he can handle it

Back The Rosstafarian @ 15/8 in the 13:45 Pontefract

Another impressive winner last time out was The Rosstafarian , Hugo Palmer's colt won by four and a half lengths on his racecourse debut at Salisbury earlier this month and looks to have a bright future ahead of him. This is a big step up for two-year-old but the style he won last time makes him look like he has the ability to take this huge step forward. The Palmer string are in excellent form and with James Doyle retaining the partnership, he deserves to take his chance in this.

No. 3 (2) The Rosstafarian (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Mark Johnston's colt Naamoos is an obvious danger, he made light work of his rivals over seven and a half furlongs at Beverley last time out where he won by a staggering 17 lengths. However, that was a Class 5 novice event where he was sent off at the prohibitive odds of 4/11, he is in much deeper water here and it will be interesting to see if he can step up or not. Perhaps a bigger threat is George Boughey's filly Mystery Angel, who is dropping back to a mile after finishing third over a mile and a quarter in Group 3 company last time.