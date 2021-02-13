Today's Horse Racing Tips: Venturous can collect win number three at Wolves

Brendan can shine on the all-weather

16:44 Wolverhampton - Back Shine On Brendan @ BSP

Rebecca Bastiman's Shine On Brendan has raced a fair bit over 7f and is 0-15, but he gave an inkling last time that he is up to winning a race of this nature.

He may struggle to get his head in front of the jam stick (does anyone still call it that?) but he finished fourth over course and distance and gave it a good shot from the front, unfortunately it didn't quite pan out with his tactics being ruined by another who was keen to go on.

No. 4 (2) Shine On Brendan (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Rebecca Bastiman

Jockey: George Rooke

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 59

But he is down in the weights and is well treated from 59 considering he was rated 71 last September - and he has been lowered another 1lb with the perfect draw inside to push on again with George Rooke claiming weight. Broken Rifle is the form horse in the field and the big danger.

Bastiman is a good trainer when it comes to coaxing wins out of well treated horses. She's done me a few favours in the past and it would be nice to have one for the final two columns to go out on a high.

Venturous can complete the hat-trick

19:15 Wolverhampton - Back Venturous @ BSP

One of the form horses this winter has been Venturous - picking up two victories from his previous two runs to earn some nice prize money.

He landed a Fast Track Qualifier at Newcastle recently - picking up well off a strong pace set by Ornate. That's key to the horse's chances with some dash to aim at. Ornate went off hard and he set it up perfectly for Venturous.

No. 1 (4) Venturous (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.2 Trainer: David Barron

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 103

It was a case of the same winning at 0-105 level the start before with Lord Riddiford playing the hare.

Venturous will come from off the speed again and following two personal bests, he has another chance to follow up - but he'll have to be good from 103.