Today's Horse Racing Tips: Nicky Henderson targets this race at Aintree

Despite just the six runners going to post this looks a really interesting renewal in which the principals all lack a recent run. The favourite is Tom George's Stayers' Hurdle fifth Summerville Boy who is one that has proven that he can win off a long absence before but my issue for him is I am not sure if a flat galloping track like Aintree is his sort of track. He has ran here once before and finished a distant fourth (beaten 33 lengths).

But I want to take him on today and I think Call Me Lord, may be the one to beat him. Nicky Henderson has won this race twice from the past five renewals and his seven-year-old could have too much class for his rivals this year.

Call Me lord beat Ballyandy in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham last term and that was his first career start going left handed, but he was well down the field on his return to the same track for the Champion Hurdle at the festival. I think he runs better in smaller fields, he faced 16 rivals at the festival but on his last four starts in races of eight or less runners he has won two and been a close second in the others. I think the ground and track will suit him today and I expect to see him back at his best, which could be too much for these.

Freyja can continue her excellent form

Freyja is a highly progressive horse for Mark Johnston and is likely to take some stopping in this. The well bred Gleneagles filly has racked up three wins from her last four starts, most recently winning a Listed race at Newmarket. Last weekend's win at Newmarket, beating the mud loving Air Pilot reads well in the context of this contest. She will love the conditions today and it will take a decent sort to pass her.

I expect Anna Nerium to be the one chasing her home, she lost nothing in defeat when second in a Group 3 at Newmarket last time out. The five-year-old Dubawi mare didn't get the best of starts that day and was running on over the same trip as today. This drop in grade will certainly help her today but I think by the time she gets into top gear, Freyja may well be too far away from her.