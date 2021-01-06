Today's Horse Racing Tips: Madden to offer more for new yard

Amtiyaz to get the trip again at Kempton

18:15 Kempton - Back Amtiyaz @ BSP

These Frankels can gallop. Well that's the thinking anyway with Amtiyaz, who is a colt by the said sire and whose dam is by Dalakhani - so another pop at 2m should be ideal.

He is the selection for a decent-looking handicap and I give him another chance following his third over course and distance last time.

No. 8 (3) Amtiyaz SBK 13/8 EXC 2.66 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 5lbs

OR: 87

Trouble unfortunately found him, but he overcame that and picked up again to close. That was his first try over 2m and he seemed to get it well.

Rated 87, there's a bit to find on the others, but he's unexposed for trainer John Gosden and he's progressive following wins at Wolverhampton and Newcastle.

Madden to touchdown in front at Kempton

19:15 Kempton - Back Owney Madden @ BSP

Trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam has fired in a couple of winners, I should know, as one of them pipped a selection of mine on the all-weather last week.

She sends Owney Madden to Kempton who is well treated on his old form for previous trainer Martyn Meade.

No. 5 (3) Owney Madden SBK 17/2 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 83

Owney Madden made his debut for the new yard last time out off a break and was only beaten five lengths at Wolverhampton. He was hemmed on the inside and that was a deeper race, so there could be some improvement to come.

He was a promising horse in his younger days and he can get back on track now he's had his pipe-opener.