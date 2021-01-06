To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Madden to offer more for new yard

Kempton all-weather
Owney Madden has been identified by Alan to run well at Kempton

Alan is looking forward to seeing Owney Madden and Amtiyaz on Wednesday night at Kempton...

"He was a promising horse in his younger days and he can get back on track now he's had his pipe-opener."

Back Owney Madden @ BSP in the 19:15 at Kempton

Amtiyaz to get the trip again at Kempton

18:15 Kempton - Back Amtiyaz @ BSP

These Frankels can gallop. Well that's the thinking anyway with Amtiyaz, who is a colt by the said sire and whose dam is by Dalakhani - so another pop at 2m should be ideal.

He is the selection for a decent-looking handicap and I give him another chance following his third over course and distance last time.

Trouble unfortunately found him, but he overcame that and picked up again to close. That was his first try over 2m and he seemed to get it well.

Rated 87, there's a bit to find on the others, but he's unexposed for trainer John Gosden and he's progressive following wins at Wolverhampton and Newcastle.

Madden to touchdown in front at Kempton

19:15 Kempton - Back Owney Madden @ BSP

Trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam has fired in a couple of winners, I should know, as one of them pipped a selection of mine on the all-weather last week.

She sends Owney Madden to Kempton who is well treated on his old form for previous trainer Martyn Meade.

Owney Madden made his debut for the new yard last time out off a break and was only beaten five lengths at Wolverhampton. He was hemmed on the inside and that was a deeper race, so there could be some improvement to come.

He was a promising horse in his younger days and he can get back on track now he's had his pipe-opener.

Recommended bets

Back Amtiyaz @ BSP in the 18:15 at Kempton
Back Owney Madden @ BSP in the 19:15 at Kempton

