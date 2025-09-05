Friday Horse Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Haydock

James Mackie finds two picks at Haydock

Mission Impossible well backed in the opener

Monks Dream can put it all together today

The opening contest on the Haydock card sees the well-backed Mission Impossible at the top of the market and I think she could be very tough to beat stepping into handicap company for the first time.

A 725,000 guineas purchase for the in-form William Haggas team, she has progressed nicely in her three runs in Maiden/Novice compnay.

Needing her first outing at Salisbury on quick ground when not beating a rival home, she then stepped up in trip to 1m3f at Kempton and looked a real eye-catcher.

She hung right-handed in the straight but finished well from the back of the field in what looked a decent Fillies' Novice Stakes to finish fifth.

At Ffos Las last time out, when stepped up in trip again, she was outpaced early on but stayed on well to the finish. That suggests today's step up in trip would be right up her street.

Handicapping was always going to see the best of her and she is bred to be much better than today's mark of 69 .

She has shown enough progression in her three runs to date to suggest she will go well in today's company and with the Haggas yard running at a 24% strike-rate for the last two weeks she has plenty in her favour to break her duck.

The filly has been well-backed and you can see why.

Recommended Bet Back Mission Impossible in the 13:32 Haydock SBK 5/4

The second selection on the card comes in the first division of the Class 4 Handicap over 5f and Monks Dream is another horse that has been well-backed into 11/26.50.

Frequently used this term, he has done his best work on the all-weather but his eye-catching run two starts back at Thirsk makes me believe he can go close today if putting it all together.

Off a mark of 73 he finished a good fourth behind some familiar sprinters, running on well towards the finish.

Seen last time off a 8lb higher mark on the all-weather he ran no sort of race at Newcastle in what was a competitive Racing League event.

However, you can forgive that effort, now running off a 10lb lower mark than that outing and a 2lb lower turf mark than his fourth at Thirsk two starts ago.

The Tim Easterby team have had 13 winners in the last two weeks at a 16% strike rate and this gelding looks well handicap to go close today.