A Tipperary NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Tipperary NAP - 15:15 - Back Arctic Fly

No. 5 Arctic Fly (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: S. F. O'Keeffe

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Willie Mullins saddles three runners as he seeks his eighth win in this listed novice hurdle since 2015. Bialystok would appear to be the number one from Closutton on jockey bookings, but preference is for stablemate Arctic Fly, who looked a smart prospect when landing a similar event at Galway last time, making all to win by four and a half lengths in decisive fashion.

This will be tougher under a penalty, but there should be more to come from Arctic Fly after just two starts over hurdles. She's certainly in the right hands and unlikely to give up her unbeaten record without a fight in a race Mullins won last year with the subsequent Grade 1 winner, Champ Kiely.

Tipperary Next Best - 13:40 - Back Hypnosis

No. 3 (9) Hypnosis (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.24 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Hypnosis made plenty of appeal on paper and very much caught the eye when finishing fifth on his debut over this course and distance last month. A slow start immediately put him on the back foot and he was outpaced on the home turn, but there was lots to like about the way he finished his race once the penny dropped, ultimately passing the post eight and a half lengths behind the winner.

A full brother to three winners, including the very smart middle-distance performer High Definition, Hypnosis is likely to make significant improvement with that experience under his belt and should be capable of winning an ordinary maiden for Aidan O'Brien, who has his team in rude health (75% of horses running to form).

Tipperary Each-Way - 14:10 - Back Saltonstall

No. 1 (3) Saltonstall SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: Adam Caffrey

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 94

Saltonstall produced one of his best efforts this season when finishing seventh at the Galway Festival in August, beaten only two lengths, and he's now 4 lb lower in the weights than he was then.

Admittedly, he's been a bit disappointing in a couple of starts since, but he tends to peak at this time of year having won this race 12 months ago before following up at Leopardstown next time.

Though now a nine-year-old, Saltonstall showed enough at Galway to suggest he retains most of his ability and it's surely just a matter of time before he takes advantage of his falling mark to resume winning ways.