Ffos Las and Stratford Racing Tips: Bill and Bob to strike in Wales

Ffos Las
Timeform's Ben Linfoot has a strong fancy at Ffos Las

Timeform's Ben Linfoot recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ffos Las and Stratford on Thursday...

"Seen just once subsequently, he was a good fourth in an always-hot Newbury Listed bumper on the Betfair Hurdle card – form that was advertised by the runner-up I Like To Move It at Cheltenham last weekend."

NAP: Baxter fits the Bill for Greatrex

Bill Baxter - 15:05 Ffos Las

Warren Greatrex's BILL BAXTER could be a novice hurdler to follow as he makes his debut in the sphere in the 2m4f Maiden Hurdle at Ffos Las on Thursday.

The son of Milan hails from the point-to-point field and made a fine start to life under Rules for Greatrex last season, winning by 13 lengths in a Fakenham bumper on his stable debut on soft ground at the start of January.

Seen just once subsequently, he was a good fourth in an always-hot Newbury Listed bumper on the Betfair Hurdle card - form that was advertised by the runner-up I Like To Move It at Cheltenham last weekend.

Greatrex has been making positive noises about this fellow and he's expected to take all the beating upped in trip to 2m4f for his first go over hurdles.

NEXT BEST: Having a Mares' with Bob

Eleanor Bob - 16:15 Ffos Las

We're working towards Venetia Williams' time of year and her ELEANOR BOB is attractively handicapped for her second go over fences in the Mares' Novices' Handicap Chase at Ffos Las.

The six-year-old fell when sitting in second off the eventual winner, Minella Bobo, at Hereford on her chasing debut when last seen in February, but she had jumped well up to that point.

Given plenty of time to recover, she returns off a mark of 110 and that's fully 13lb below the hurdles mark she was allotted following her victory at Exeter in the December of 2019.

Williams traditionally does well with her Ffos Las runners at this time of year and in a tight little contest Eleanor Bob could be worth chancing.

EACH-WAY: Hobbs' choice at Stratford

Renwick - 15:15 Stratford

RENWICK has won off a break following wind surgery before and after 142 days off which included another breathing procedure, he's of interest in the J.H Rowe Memorial Handicap Chase at Stratford.

His win came in a handicap hurdle off a mark of 113 when trained by Dan Skelton and he's looking well treated now off 110 over fences for Philip Hobbs.

Second off that mark at Uttoxeter in May, he looks well treated now granted the right circumstances and coming back fresh with the Hobbs yard in good form suggests now could be the time to catch him.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Bill Baxter @ 2.89/5 in the 15:05 Ffos Las
Next Best - Back Eleanor Bob @ 4.84/1 in the 16:15 Ffos Las
Each Way - Back Renwick @ 10.09/1 in the 15:15 Stratford

Ffos Las 28th Oct (2m4f Mdn Hrd)

Thursday 28 October, 3.05pm

Pipesmoker
Bill Baxter
Milanford
Gris Gris Top
Iron Bridge
Minella Buster
Walkinthewoods
Out Of Nowhere
Stratford 28th Oct (2m6f Hcap Chs)

Thursday 28 October, 3.15pm

Fort Denison
Sublime Heights
Zuckerberg
Tip Top Mountain
Bretney
Duc Kauto
Elkstone
Renwick
Madam Deluxe
Steel Wave
Luckofthedraw
Good Man Vinnie
Ffos Las 28th Oct (3m Nov Hcap Chs)

Thursday 28 October, 4.15pm

Whatsdastory
Lady Kk
Lilith
Eleanor Bob
Legends Ryde
Sister Raphael
