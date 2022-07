Mama G's Wish (Delaware Park R2, 18:00 BST) has a decent chance on these terms and looks the one to side with. The selection has won her last two starts, both over C&D, in lesser contests than this and is taken to land the hat-trick. Lanfrankophile has a jockey up with a great record here and can chase the selection home.

Rustys Gfivefifty (Delaware Park R6, 20:00 BST) has an excellent chance at the weights and seems sure to be thereabouts. He's taken his form up a notch since joining this barn, winning twice, and was beaten just a nose last time. Heartness and Kenner rate big dangers.

Storm Breach (Evangeline Downs R4, 00:51 BST) has good claims and looks the one to aim at. She's made the frame on her last two starts over this C&D on the turf and can build on those efforts in this spot. Stop Shop N Drop is in decent nick at present and is likely to go close, whilst Enough Heart also demands scrutiny.