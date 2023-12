Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Trust the Numbers is still unexposed after just four starts and makes her debut for a new trainer in this starter allowance contest. She should take all the beating. Matty Bo may be next best, while Fancy Warrior also enters the reckoning.

Harley's Charley was a good second on her first start for this barn having been claimed in October and is taken to go one better in this £7.5k claiming contest. Midnight Cat was a winner last time and can chase her home, while Omerta Code is another to factor in.

A good second in an allowance optional claimer last time, Erin's Enthusiasm was claimed out of that contest by current connections and looks to have been found a good opportunity to record a ninth career success. Pistol Liz Ablazen was also claimed from her last race and looks the one to provide most resistance.