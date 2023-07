#2 Appealingtothe Eye - Delaware Park, R1 (17:30)

APPEALINGTOTHE EYE ran her best race when a close third at Pimlico last time and can break her maiden for a trainer with a strong record here. Brooklyn Girl finished further down the pack in that race but is taken to be second best.

#1 Ice - Parx Racing, R5 (19:28)

ICE showed enough on turf debut last time to suggest she has a race like this in her and can take advantage of the class relief. Charlize Chub has one of the best riders at the track in the saddle and looks second best.

#3 Wedontbelieveher - Finger Lakes, R7 (21:09)

WEDONTBELIEVEHER can build on her recent barn debut and resume winning ways in this starter allowance. Sweet Shallots has run well on balance this season and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Trivia had a few of these behind when landing a similar contest last time but may have to settle for minor money.