#4 Bourbon Brown - Finger Lakes, R2 (18:44)

BOURBON BROWN hasn't done much racing on dirt but showed he handles the surface just fine last time and must have a good chance on these terms getting class relief. Smart Storm looks the likeliest runner-up.

#1 Conspiracy Fact - Delaware Park, R6 (20:00)

CONSPIRACY FACT has been holding his form well since joining this barn and appeals as the one they all have to beat. Stardust Ziggy didn't show too much in a better race on turf debut last time and is taken to chase the selection home.

#5 Trail Ridge Road - Hawthorne, R2 (20:57)

TRAIL RIDGE ROAD is a big player on barn debut and looks the one to get on board with. She's been tried in more competitive races of late and this looks a good opportunity to regain the winning thread. Timeless Rose is her trainer's sole runner here today and is likely to be in the mix too. Kathaan can make the first three as well.