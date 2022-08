#3 Always Drinking - Delaware Park, R2 (18:00)

ALWAYS DRINKING will be hard to beat on these terms and is the selection. Beaten a nose in a better race last time, he should take some stopping. Uncle Manny has returned in good heart and can emerge best of the remainder. Buttoned Up can be in the mix if returning to form.

#3 Verrazano Bridge - Parx Racing, R2 (18:22)

VERRAZANO BRIDGE has built up an attractive profile on the dirt this season and seems likely to take the beating. He gets significant class relief here and the slight drop in distance shouldn't be an issue. Victory Is Ours can emerge best of the rest and Give Me Two Steps can see out the 1-2-3.

#6 Get The W - Delaware Park, R8 (21:00)

GET THE W must have a good chance on these terms and is up to winning this. The veteran clearly retains the spark having won five times this year already. Federal Case is in decent nick at present and can chase the selection home, whilst Native Hawk also needs a closer look.