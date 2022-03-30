Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 30 March

#6 Will Take Control - Parx R2 (18:22)

WILL TAKE CONTROL steps back down in grade and is the pick. He broke his duck here last month and has since ran third in a pair of starter allowance races, just seemingly outclassed on his latest outing. Horse Be With You should go well, while Black Irish can't be left out of calculations either.

#6 Poseidons Myth - Tampa Bay Downs R3 (18:33)

POSEIDONS MYTH has obvious claims of finally getting off the mark in a race that is far from the deepest of its type. Takemyshot looks to have been found a very competitive spot and is expected to give a good account too. Giovane's Promise shouldn't be far away either.

#6 Xy Speed - Tampa Bay Downs R5 (19:29)

XY SPEED is the standout on these terms and is clearly the one they have to beat. The selection did most of his racing in far better races than this in 2021, winning 4 times, and finished second in a non-graded stakes event here last time. Fox Rox enters calculations on strike rate here alone and looks the one for the runner-up spot.