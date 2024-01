Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#2 Alcohol - Tampa Bay Downs, R3 (18:19)

ALCOHOL has an excellent chance at the weights and should make a bold show to add a third career success. A Primera Vista is taking a massive drop in class and should be thereabouts too, while Youknownothing represents strong connections and is another who requires consideration.

#3 Piccolo Diavolo - Parx Racing, R5 (18:53)

PICCOLO DIAVOLO made a pleasing debut and looks to have good claims of earning his diploma in this spot. Myheartwillgoon has been running better at this level of late and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Dos de Oros is another worth looking at if over last run.

#5 Proverb - Tampa Bay Downs, R8 (20:59)

PROVERB is having a productive year and should be tough to beat for a barn with a strong record at this track. Rare Jewel can back up his recent effort but may find the selection too good. Harpoon Harry makes a return to this trainer and should do well back on dirt.