#2 Victory Is Ours - Parx, R2 (18:22)

VICTORY IS OURS has an excellent chance at the weights and holds most appeal. He stopped as if amiss on first start for this barn last time, but his previous efforts warrant plenty of respect. Beach Bandit is taking a massive drop in class and is likely to go close, whilst Scoop Dawg also commands consideration.

#3 Summary Judgment - Parx, R4 (19:16)

SUMMARY JUDGMENT has a decent chance on these terms and is taken to land this claimer. The selection has been competing in better contests than this and can land her third win from last four starts. Brody Slam is of interest on barn debut having won by large margins the last twice. Irish Jumper can see out the 1-2-3.

#5 Sosua Summer - Saratoga, R5 (20:21)

SOSUA SUMMER will be hard to beat on these terms and looks the one to beat. Bill Mott's charge is dropping back to sprinting and has shown plenty of early pace previously. Java Buzz made a creditable return at Belmont last time, an effort underpinned by the clock. Stealththirtyfour is another worth looking at.