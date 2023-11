Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Rule It is still a maiden after 13 starts but they've all come against deeper opposition at Gulfstream Park and this opportunity over at Tampa Bay looks to be his best yet. It will be disappointing if he can't finally get off the mark. Unexpected Tiger is another long-standing maiden and he may well have to wait a bit longer to break his duck, though he still looks the most likely one for the forecast.

Our Fantasy was a winner at Delaware last month and now ships south to warmer climes in a bid to follow up. This race doesn't look much tougher than that one and she has every chance of getting her head in front once again. Aferdita wasn't at her best last time but will be a threat if back on song, while Sassy Charlee can round out the trifecta.

Shastree tends to need a bit of pace to aim at but should get this run to suit with a trio of forward-going types lining up against him. Terri Pompay's gelding is taken to swoop late to land the prize and record his third career success. Big Bucksalot is one of those that should be up front and he may have enough in reserve to hold on for a place, while Midnight Getaway is another to consider.