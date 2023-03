#2 Express Pharoah - Tampa Bay Downs, R4 (18:50)

EXPRESS PHAROAH has joined a barn who have a good record with those first time off a claim and looks to have good prospects. He doesn't race often on dirt but scored on the surface last time and can follow up. Royal Squeeze has a jockey with a very good record here and should give a good account. Mr Lightning Boy also demands consideration.

#3 Built Different - Gulfstream Park, R4 (19:08)

BUILT DIFFERENT has found this class more to her liking the last twice and can go one better this time. Mint Edition has a top jockey booked and can emerge second best. Into Touring is likely to be in the mix as well.

#9 Kaz Palace - Penn National, R4 (00:28)

KAZ PALACE had his sights slightly lowered when landing a similar contest here over 1m last time by 9 lengths and can double up despite the return to sprinting. Organized Chaos enters calculations on strike rate here alone and seems sure to go well. My Blue Eyes can't be ruled out of things either.