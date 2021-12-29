Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 29 December

Outshine (Gulfstream R1, 17:30 GMT) looks competitive in this $16k claimer after a good run last time and is worth supporting to notch a fourth career success. Parlor one to take very seriously on his first start for a new stable and is up there on the shortlist too, while Philo is another to consider.

Wicked Temptations (Gulfstream R2, 17:58 GMT) ran well to be third at this track last time must have and looks the one to side with in the small-field claiming contest. Brett's World also makes some appeal as he starts out for a new stable, while Tone Feelin makes up the three to concentrate on.

Grrr (Gulfstream R6, 19:58 GMT) comes into this all-weather claimer in a very good vein of form and should give it a good go once again. Easy Stride bounced back to form when second last time and a repeat of that will make him a credible opponent, while Buffalo Max can also claim a minor share.