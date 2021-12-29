To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 29 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Gulfstream on Wednesday.

Outshine (Gulfstream R1, 17:30 GMT) looks competitive in this $16k claimer after a good run last time and is worth supporting to notch a fourth career success. Parlor one to take very seriously on his first start for a new stable and is up there on the shortlist too, while Philo is another to consider.

Wicked Temptations (Gulfstream R2, 17:58 GMT) ran well to be third at this track last time must have and looks the one to side with in the small-field claiming contest. Brett's World also makes some appeal as he starts out for a new stable, while Tone Feelin makes up the three to concentrate on.

Grrr (Gulfstream R6, 19:58 GMT) comes into this all-weather claimer in a very good vein of form and should give it a good go once again. Easy Stride bounced back to form when second last time and a repeat of that will make him a credible opponent, while Buffalo Max can also claim a minor share.

