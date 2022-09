#2 Another Saucy Six - Parx Racing, R2 (18:22)

ANOTHER SAUCY SIX must have a good chance on these terms and could be the one to beat. She had a break before returning in the summer and hasn't finished out of the first three in last four starts. One Wild Woman is of interest on barn debut and is our second choice, whilst No Sympathy is another entitled to a second look getting class relief.

#5 Powerfully Built - Delaware Park, R6 (20:00)

POWERFULLY BUILT is a big player on barn debut and sets a good standard. He generally races in better company and overall holds his form well. Dr. Doyle has changed hands several times of late and is back on the dirt here, so is taken to be in the mix as well. South Sea can't be ruled out of things either at a big price.

#1 Bound By Destiny - Delaware Park, R7 (20:30)

BOUND BY DESTINY is unbeaten in all three starts, all round here, and promises to be hard to beat. An easy winner of a maiden claimer on debut, she narrowly won an allowance before coping admirably with the step into stakes company last time. Chickieness chased the selection home in that race and can once again fill the runner-up spot.