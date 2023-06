#7 Causalistic - Parx Racing, R7 (20:26)

CAUSALISTIC drops into a basement-grade claimer and looks to have been found a good opportunity to resume winning ways. Screen Saver represents a barn in tremendous order at present and is likely to be thereabouts attempting to follow up from last time, too. Jump For Alex also has claims.

#3 One Pair Of Hands - Delaware Park, R8 (21:00)

ONE PAIR OF HANDS looks the clear pick at the weights and seems the one they have to beat. Win Or Cellar makes some appeal on barn debut and is next on our list. Suzy Q The Queen was just behind the selection last time and is likely to be in the mix as well.

#7 R Tenderoni - Parx Racing, R10 (21:47)

R TENDERONI is from a barn that do really well with new recruits and should give backers a good run for their money. Tribord has a good record over this course and distance and ought to go close as well. Miss Chamita has once again been claimed but commands respect chasing the hat-trick.