Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Z'S SO GOOD is taken to step up on recent run and should give it a good go in trying to gain a second success. Gamerun gets class relief and is a contender as well. Shadow Box is also an interesting runner and can see out the three.

AWESOME FIRST has gone close twice already and can finally earn his diploma on first start for new barn. Last Shift should give it a good go, while Assertive Attitude can make his presence felt back on dirt.

SHEER DELIGHT has leading claims for the hat-trick on first start for his new trainer and seems likely to take the beating. Crowned Jewel faces a much easier task here than in last race and should also go close, while Deep Strike also requires consideration.