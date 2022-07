#4 Flash of Mischief - Canterbury Park, R2 (23:40)

FLASH OF MISCHIEF will be hard to beat on these terms and looks the one to aim at. The selection won four times last season and gets significant class relief here. Dame Plata has won three of his last four starts and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#6 Sunshine Max - Penn National, R6 (01:16)

SUNSHINE MAX has a superb strike-rate and looks the one to beat. He made a promising barn debut when second in a similar contest last time and with all the pace to his inside here, can go one better this time. Eclipticals Elliot isn't out of things if back to his best and can take second.

#1a Varnished - Evangeline Downs, R6 (01:46)

VARNISHED looks to have the best claims in this claiming contest. The 6-y-o gelding has been consistent on the speed figures without getting his had in front this season, but he can change that now. Poseidon Wrath arrives here in a very good vein of form and is likely to be in the mix as well, whilst Pepper Jack also demands consideration.