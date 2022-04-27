Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 27 April

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform pick out the three bets bets in the US on Wednesday.

"He’s done most of his racing on the turf but got back on track returned to the dirt last time..."

Timeform on Black Limo

#6 Black Limo - Tampa Bay Downs, R4 (19:14)

BLACK LIMO looks the clear pick at the weights and is taken as the selection. He's done most of his racing on the turf but got back on track returned to the dirt last time, finishing a close second. Poseidons Myth usually gives his running and is taken to get second.

#3 Tyry Tyrannosaurus - Charles Town, R4 (01:25)

TYRY TYRANNOSAURUS represents a stable that do well in this type of event and looks to have decent prospects. The selection drops back into claiming company and should find it easier in this grade. Fourdiamondsplease could go well at a big price and may well chase the selection home.

#1 Windsor's Play - Charles Town, R5 (01:53)

WINDSOR'S PLAY is in decent nick at present and would seem to have the best chance. There should be plenty of pace in this sprint and she can take advantage with a late run. Juba's House isn't out of it on her best efforts, whist Eye of The Needle was in good form when last seen.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Charles Town (US) 27th Apr (R5 5f Allw)

Show Hide

Thursday 28 April, 1.53am

Market rules

Back Lay
Windsors Play
Excuses Excuses
Lucylou Who
Jubas House
Ghostly Squall
Ellies Lil Castle
Eye Of The Needle
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips