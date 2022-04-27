Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 27 April

#6 Black Limo - Tampa Bay Downs, R4 (19:14)

BLACK LIMO looks the clear pick at the weights and is taken as the selection. He's done most of his racing on the turf but got back on track returned to the dirt last time, finishing a close second. Poseidons Myth usually gives his running and is taken to get second.

#3 Tyry Tyrannosaurus - Charles Town, R4 (01:25)

TYRY TYRANNOSAURUS represents a stable that do well in this type of event and looks to have decent prospects. The selection drops back into claiming company and should find it easier in this grade. Fourdiamondsplease could go well at a big price and may well chase the selection home.

#1 Windsor's Play - Charles Town, R5 (01:53)

WINDSOR'S PLAY is in decent nick at present and would seem to have the best chance. There should be plenty of pace in this sprint and she can take advantage with a late run. Juba's House isn't out of it on her best efforts, whist Eye of The Needle was in good form when last seen.