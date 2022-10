#1 Teller To Sing - Keeneland, R1 (18:00)

TELLER TO SING has an excellent chance at the weights and makes most appeal. She's been in good heart of late and wasn't disgraced when 3 lengths fourth in a better contest last time. Passionfortreasure scored by a wide margin at Thistledown last time and can fill the runner-up slot.

#3 Dangnabbit - Parx Racing, R4 (19:16)

DANGNABBIT should make a bold show back at a suitable distance. He found stretching out beyond 1m too much last time and makes most appeal here. Angelus Diamond took a step back in the right direction latest and could well come out best of the remainder. whilst Pop Pop Susi deserves some consideration as well.

#8 Tenebris - Delaware Park, R5 (19:30)

TENEBRIS must have a good chance on these terms and is the selection. He has a good strike-rate and gets significant class relief here, so is a confident selection to land the hat-trick. Bailey has a jockey up with a great record here and should go close in his follow up bid. Nick The Cardshark also requires respect.