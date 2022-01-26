Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 26 January

#2 Pretty Rachel - Gulfstream R2 (17:59)

A winner over this C&D last time, Pretty Rachel was claimed out of that contest and has strong claims of following up for new connections. Chez Paree is difficult to overlook in view of her strike rate here and appeals as the biggest threat.

#5 Chacalosa - Gulfstream R4 (19:02)

Chacalosa is another recent C&D winner who should take plenty of beating, and the jockey booking of Irad Ortiz looks significant for this one. Ala Turka was a clear winner last time and is also likely to be in the mix, while Blame It On Rose is another that requires a closer look.

#4 Leviosa - Gulfstream R7 (20:37)

Leviosa is a young filly on an upward curve and she is fancied to complete the hat-trick in this starter allowance contest. Arrow Shape has run creditably on her last couple of starts and should be thereabouts, while Cajun Cousin can also claim a minor share.