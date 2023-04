#1 Blueskiesandangels - Will Rogers Downs, R2 (19:35)

BLUESKIESANDANGELS is partnered by a rider with a very good record here and could be the one to beat. Gospel Dandy is facing an easier assignment than of late and is our second pick. Ira Champ also demands scrutiny.

#2 Brodys Code - Parx Racing, R6 (19:59)

BRODY'S CODE sets a good standard here and can finally halt the run of second-placed finishes. Bruno Barber Girl has form in the book that makes her the likeliest runner-up.

#5 Kachina - Will Rogers Downs, R3 (20:05)

KACHINA has an excellent chance at the weights and looks sure to be thereabouts. She confirmed she retains all her ability when beaten a neck on return after a 4-month absence last time. Oh Niki should make another bold bid and is the one for the forecast.