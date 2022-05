#1 Mama G's Wish - Delaware Park, R4 (19:00)

MAMA G'S WISH is weighted to go well and looks the one to fall in with. Runner-up the last twice at Laurel, he can make amends this time. She's A Big Deal is in decent nick at present, narrowly winning on her penultimate start, and is taken for the forecast.

#3 Bull Meechum - Charles Town, R1 (00:00)

BULL MEECHUM looks the clear pick at the weights and can land the hat-trick. His form and speed figures tower above anything else recently achieved by any in this line-up. Super Jordan is facing an easier assignment than last time and can chase the selection home.

#2 Sweet Belen - Mountaineer Park, R1 (00:00)

SWEET BELEN has the best prospects in this field and is the selection. She's on a good run at present, winning four of her last six starts, and chases the hat-trick here. Coco Machen should be in the mix if turned out again quickly. Asbuilt is another who is entitled to a closer look after making a successful return.