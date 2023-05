#3 Far Heart - Parx Racing, R2 (18:07)

FAR HEART won twice over this course and distance during the winter and can make a winning return to claiming company. Cinnamon Dream is entitled to go close on the pick of her efforts, whilst Miss Chamita is another who demands a closer look on barn debut.

#2 Mystic Link - Delaware Park, R4 (19:00)

MYSTIC LINK was beaten a neck in a better contest last time and can go one better getting class relief. Burgee should find this easier and is entitled to be on the premises. Maythehorsebwithu can give a good account if over his latest run.

#2 Holdtheflight - Parx Racing, R7 (20:26)

HOLDTHEFLIGHT is on a four-race win streak and looks set to give another good account in this starter allowance. Lookin At Roses is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here and is likely to be on the premises too. Nautilus had daylight back to the rest last time and is another who demands consideration.