#5 Magic Michael - Delaware Park, R4 (19:00)

MAGIC MICHAEL looks the pick at the weights. The selection was third in a pair of stakes contests last month and gets class relief here, so is taken to add to his tally of ten career wins. Tappin Cat has a good record round here and appeals most of the rest, whilst Ain't Da Beer Cold arrives here after winning an allowance optional claimer at Laurel Park.

#4 Uno - Finger Lakes, R4 (19:31)

UNO looks the one to get on board with. He bolted up in an allowance here earlier in the month and will be hard to stop if in the same form today. A Vow of Beauty enters calculations on strike rate here alone and looks the one for the runner-up spot.

#4 Cyberviking - Delaware Park, R6 (20:00)

CYBERVIKING has a decent chance on these terms and appeals as the one with the best prospects. He resumed winning ways back sprinting in a similar contest at Monmouth Park last time and has never finished out of the first two at this trip. No Sabe Nada gets class relief and can chase him home.