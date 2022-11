#4 Flattery's Music - Finger Lakes, R8 (20:38)

FLATTERY'S MUSIC can take this class relief in her stride and she looks well up to winning this. Strong Alpha comes with a jockey booking that looks very significant and is likely to be on the premises as well. Miss Circular Gal has been running creditable and is likely to be thereabouts.

#1 Maoilin - Mountaineer Park, R6 (02:05)

MAOILIN sets the standard and will be very hard to beat on these terms. She won her final two starts for her previous barn before a good second at Churchill Downs in a valuable starter allowance contest last time. Tunstall has won twice here this year and appeals most of the rest.

#1 Dolce Vita - Charles Town, R7 (02:49)

DOLICE VITA looks the clear pick at the weights and should give it a good go attempting to follow up from last time. Sagrada Ray is less up against it on this occasion and ought to go close as well despite the widest gate. Stringfella can't be left out of calculations either