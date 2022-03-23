Tony Calvin Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 23 March

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

"Doctor K has an excellent chance at the weights and seems likely to take the beating in this $10k claimer."

Take Me As I Am (Tampa Bay R1, 16:14 GMT) scored by a wide margin last time and must have a good chance of following up in this similar contest. Luna Queen has a rider in the saddle with few peers round here and is taken for the forecast, while Charge It Jenn is also considered.

Dohko (Tampa Bay R2, 16:43 GMT) makes plenty of appeal several regards and gets the nod in an interesting race. Fitz's Mo should find the return to this trip a good move and is also likely to be in the mix, while Onlyamatteroftime demands respect as well.

Doctor K (Tampa Bay R4, 17:43 GMT) has an excellent chance at the weights and seems likely to take the beating in this $10k claimer. Rumpole also makes appeal on stable debut and is our second choice, while Jupiter Blues can make the first three as well.

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 23rd Mar (R4 6f Claim)

Wednesday 23 March, 5.43pm

