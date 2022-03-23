Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 23 March

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 23rd Mar (R4 6f Claim)Show Hide
Wednesday 23 March, 5.43pm
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
"Doctor K has an excellent chance at the weights and seems likely to take the beating in this $10k claimer."
Take Me As I Am (Tampa Bay R1, 16:14 GMT) scored by a wide margin last time and must have a good chance of following up in this similar contest. Luna Queen has a rider in the saddle with few peers round here and is taken for the forecast, while Charge It Jenn is also considered.
Dohko (Tampa Bay R2, 16:43 GMT) makes plenty of appeal several regards and gets the nod in an interesting race. Fitz's Mo should find the return to this trip a good move and is also likely to be in the mix, while Onlyamatteroftime demands respect as well.
Doctor K (Tampa Bay R4, 17:43 GMT) has an excellent chance at the weights and seems likely to take the beating in this $10k claimer. Rumpole also makes appeal on stable debut and is our second choice, while Jupiter Blues can make the first three as well.
