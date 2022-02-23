Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 23 February

#6 R Tenderoni - Tampa Bay R2 (17:45)

R Tenderoni seemed unsuited by the drop back to 6f last time and looks worth backing to bounce back now he's back at a more suitable distance. Just Like Indy also has a good chance on these terms and can emerge best of the remainder, while Tiz Lottie is another who is entitled to a closer look.

#4 Stolen Holiday - Tampa Bay R5 (19:18)

Stolen Holiday is a bit better grade than the horses that normally contest this sort of race here and she is taken to come out on top for her excellent trainer Shug Mc Gaughey. Bramble Bay hails from a barn that has been in good order for some time now and is the one for the forecast.

#4 Ace Destroyer - Tampa Bay R8 (20:48)

A recent C&D winner, Ace Destroyer is a big player on stable debut and is taken to follow up for new connections. Rumpole is on a two-race winning streak and can chase the selection home, while Magical Tale also commands consideration.