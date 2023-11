Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#6 Jak N Burny - Finger Lakes, R3 (18:11)

JAK N BURNY has won all but one of his first five starts and looks to have been found a good spot to continue the positive start to his career. Breaking Stones has been running well and can chase the selection home. Royal Suspect returns to sprinting and is another that comes into contention.

#5 Tiffany's Ferrari - Delta Downs, R2 (19:23)

TIFFANY'S FERRARI ran a promising race when third on debut and can gain success at the second time of asking. Coal Dancer clocked a good time when runner-up on latest start and is the pick of the remainder. Plum Wine is the entrymate of the selection and can round out the three.

#6 Attache - Churchill Downs, R7 (21:01)

ATTACHE is a big player on barn debut and tops the shortlist by some way. He put plenty of daylight back to the second here last time and can quickly double up. Supremely is out again quickly after running best race yet last time and looks the one for the runner-up spot. Olliemeister hasn't run since January but is also worth consideration on the back of a good piece of recent work.