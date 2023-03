#3 Typhoon Lagoon - Tampa Bay Downs, R3 (17:50)

TYPHOON LAGOON already has proven stamina and can land this maiden to get off the mark at the fourth attempt. Bosque Redondo, who clocked a good time on latest start, represents strong connections and is our second choice. Bassanio can't be discounted.

#2 Sweeter - Parx Racing, R6 (18:55)

SWEETER can break her run of placed finishes and land this claimer. Jackie B Good took a step back in the right direction last time and can give another good account. Inspector Reload is another worth looking at.

#7 Alizee - Tampa Bay Downs, R6 (19:27)

ALIZEE has plenty of miles on the clock but has barely put a foot wrong in this class since joining this barn and looks to have good prospects of further success. Girls In Charge clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and should go well too. Pretty Rachel is holding form well and also demands consideration.